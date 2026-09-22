OCEAN CITY, Md. – Boardwalk Rock will return to Ocean City in 2027 after the music festival took a one-year pause.
The festival is scheduled for May 14-16, 2027, in Ocean City.
Ocean City and Boardwalk Rock announced in November 2025 that the festival would not return in 2026, citing a variety of challenges.
At the time, Ocean City Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo said the town remained committed to working with C3 Presents to bring the festival back in 2027.
Details about the 2027 lineup and tickets have not yet been announced.