SELBYVILLE, Del. - A boat caught on fire at the North Bay Marina in Selbyville this morning, according to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company.
Fire officials say they were alerted to the fire on Lighthouse Road at 4:13 a.m., and they found smoke coming from the building.
Firefighters say one boat inside the building was on fire and was eventually put out.
No one was hurt.
Crews from Roxana, Bethany Beach, Ocean City, Selbyville, Frankford, and Millville all responded to the fire, according to Roxana Vol. Fire Co.