OCEAN CITY, MD. - Dredging in the Ocean City Inlet is set to begin today, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
When WBOC visited the site this morning, the dredger ship was floating along the shore of the inlet ready to start its work.
According to the Maryland DNR, the dredging will occur between the Isle of Wight and the Inlet channels.
Brian Behe, a boater from the Sunset Marina, says he's ready to see the work begin. He says the high sand spots near the marina have made boating dangerous.
"Not having a dredged inlet, you might as well not have an inlet," Behe said. "Might as well be beach all the way across it, and without the dredging it's getting there."
The dredging is expected to run through next Tuesday, July 30th, according to the Maryland DNR.
Officials ask boaters to be mindful when traveling near the work site.
Those interested in more information may contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering dredge via marine band radio VHF-FM channels 13 and 16.