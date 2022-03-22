CHINCOTEAGUE, VA.- Virginia Marine Police have recovered a body in the water off of Chincoteague that is believed to be that of a teenager who had been missing nearly two months.
Police said that shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, officers recovered the body believed to be that of 17-year-old Nathan Jenkins in the Chincoteague Channel on the bayside of the island.
Jenkins had been missing since Jan. 22 following a boating accident that led to a massive search by air and sea. Jenkins was one of four hunters on a boat that overturned in choppy water and windy conditions. Two of the hunters were rescued, a third one died, and a fourth hunter - Jenkins - went missing.
Positive identification is currently pending findings from the Virginia state medical examiner.