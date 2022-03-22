Chincoteague boating accident

Search teams are shown looking for 17-year-old Nathan Jenkins, who went missing following a Jan. 22 boating accident in the Chincoteague Bay. (Photo: WBOC)

CHINCOTEAGUE, VA.- Virginia Marine Police have recovered a body in the water off of Chincoteague that is believed to be that of a teenager who had been missing nearly two months. 

Police said that shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, officers recovered the body believed to be that of 17-year-old Nathan Jenkins in the Chincoteague Channel on the bayside of the island. 

Jenkins had been missing since Jan. 22 following a boating accident that led to a massive search by air and sea. Jenkins was one of four hunters on a boat that overturned in choppy water and windy conditions. Two of the hunters were rescued, a third one died, and a fourth hunter - Jenkins - went missing. 

Positive identification is currently pending findings from the Virginia state medical examiner. 

Tags

Kye Parsons is the editor of WBOC.com. He came to WBOC with several years experience as an award-winning journalist on Delmarva. Prior to entering the world of multimedia, he worked as a newspaper editor and reporter. E-mail him at kparsons@wboc.com .

Recommended for you