DELAWARE - Delaware bagel shop, Surf Bagel, says they are expanding their reading program to more schools this fall.
They launched the program in April this year, with a goal of supporting teachers in helping local students meet their reading goals.
Teachers or school administrators can apply to be a part of the program, then once approved, Surf Bagel gives the schools reading program certificates. Teachers set reading goals for their students, then students who reach their goal receive a certificate, which can then be redeemed at a Surf Bagel location for a free bagel and cream cheese as their reward.
Surf Bagel has locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Milford, Long Neck, Fenwick Island, Middletown, and Newark.