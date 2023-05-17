DOVER, Del.- A Milford lawmaker has proposed a bill that would allocate more funding for school resource officers, aiming to prioritize school safety in the First State's budget.
Many parents in Delaware said they think it's what the children deserve.
"Next year, I will have four kids attending school," said Eric of Marydel. "The more safety precautions, the better."
Jacqueline Chambers has grandchildren in Delaware schools. She expressed her concern for them saying, "I want to know and feel that they're safe."
Currently, local districts foot the bill for school resource officers (SRO's) in Delaware.
However, State Rep. Bryan Shupe (R- Milford) has a different plan.
His goal is to shift to state funding, ensuring the presence of SRO's in every district.
Under the proposed bill, the state would fund 70 percent, with local districts contributing 30 percent.
While some parents, like Dave Amos, support the bill, they have concerns regarding transparency.
"The only problem is that they are going to increase taxes and use a significant portion of that money for other purposes. They'll allocate funds for school weapons and protection, but they are being utilized elsewhere, and that's the only aspect I hate," said Amos.
Others worry that having armed guards in schools could create an overwhelmingly tense environment.
"I don't like that type of atmosphere. It's going to be like a jail cell to me; everything in school will resemble jails," said Briheem Simmons, who has children in the Caesar Rodney School District.
Delaware recently authorized the hiring of school constables and SRO's through the expansion of it's School Safety and Security Fund last May.