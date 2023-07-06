SALISBURY, Md. - Austin Davidson, convicted of the 2022 murder of Corporal Glenn Hilliard, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole with 66 additional years Thursday.
The sentence comes just over a year since Davidson shot and killed Cpl. Hilliard and was handed down by Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes this morning.
Davidson, 22, was previously found guilty on all counts during the murder trial this May, including first and second degree murder and various weapons charges.
With the death penalty abolished in Maryland, prosecutors sought the maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole, and today were successful in obtaining it.
Hilliard’s widow, Tashica, was also given the opportunity to read a victim impact statement to Davidson during the sentencing. Hilliard’s mother gave one as well.
On June 12, 2022, in Pittsville, Corporal Hilliard pursued Davidson in an attempt to arrest the wanted felon on multiple warrants. During the pursuit, Davidson turned and shot Hilliard with an illegally possessed gun, killing him. Autopsy photos revealed during Davidson’s trial showed gunshot wounds to Corporal Hilliard’s head.
Hilliard, of Berlin, was 41 and a 16-year veteran of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.