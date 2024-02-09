MARYLAND - Former Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan has announced he is running for U.S. Senate.
Hogan, a Republican moderate who has previously considered a run for US President, announced his bid for the Senate on Friday. Maryland hasn’t had a Republican U.S. senator in 37 years. Hogan would fill the seat left vacant by US Senator Ben Cardin after Cardin retires at the end of his term.
“My fellow Marylanders: you know me,” Hogan begins in a video released by his Senate campaign. “For eight years, we proved that the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state.”
Hogan said he decided to run for Senate “not to serve one party, but to try to be part of the solution: to fix our nation’s broken politics and fight for Maryland.”
Hogan has gained national attention as one of the few Republicans willing to publicly criticize former President Donald Trump.