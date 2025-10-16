SALISBURY, Md. -- A section of rowhouses on Fitzwater Street has fallen into disrepair, but that will soon change. Major renovation work aims to give the nearly historic homes a "fresh start."
The houses are located right across the street from the Rivers Edge Apartments, and their location has given Michael Carpenter a front row seat to their demise.
"Right now, it looks pretty shabby," said Carpenter.
He is encouraged, however, that he will now get to watch them transform into something better.
"It's going to be nice," said Carpenter. "It'll be refreshing to walk outside and see something that I wouldn't mind living in."
The revitalization work should get underway this month, and Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services is at the helm. SNHS had dubbed the project "Westport" and said it would rehabilitate the rowhouses and give them a modern look.
The City of Salisbury, Fisher Architecture, Gladden Construction and First Shore Federal will also participate in the project. SNHS says the homes will be energy-efficient and affordable.
Bill Chambers, Executive Director of the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce, said the project should fill a big need for the region.
"We have a housing crisis on the Eastern Shore. Most of Maryland does," said Chambers. "Our downtown is majority rental units, so, it's important that the city and the private developers team up and partner to get projects like the Fitzwater Street project done."
He said the work could also provide economic benefits.
"That location is in a great spot downtown, there's a lot of other developments slated to go in around that location," said Chambers. "So, we think that's going to spur even more renovation and new construction."
Speaking of location, the homes sit within Councilwoman April Jackson's district.
She tells WBOC she's looking forward to a clean slate.
"It actually brings a vibrant, wholesome, loving, caring base community," said Jackson. "It looks like somebody really cares."
If all goes well, the renovation should wrap up by the fall of 2026.