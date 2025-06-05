CAMDEN, DE- Picadilly Castle — a beloved playground nestled in Brecknock Park for nearly three decades — is set to be replaced, according to Kent County Parks and Recreation.
On Wednesday, the department announced via Facebook that it plans to renovate and rebuild the aging play area, which has served generations of families since the late 1990s.
Built in 1996 by community members, the wooden playground has long held a special place in the hearts of many across Kent County.
Kyle Plumley, a longtime Kent County neighbor, says the park has been a cornerstone of her family's life.
"I've been coming here for at least probably 30 years. My kids were little then, and, you know, we loved coming here. Now they're grown, and they have their own children, and they're still coming here."
With its castle-like structure, slides and tire swings, Picadilly Castle has become a place filled with memories.
Paul Olson, a Dover neighbor, says he remembers when the park was first built. Now, he enjoys watching his granddaughter experience it.
"This young lady loves charging around Picadilly Castle."
But after nearly 30 years, officials say the playground has reached the end of its life.
Jeremy Sheppard, director of Kent County Parks and Recreation, says that despite years of maintenance and repairs, the aging infrastructure must be replaced.
"We've put in new pieces, we've removed old pieces, but, in a general state, I think it just needs to be completely renovated and updated to something just new again."
Although the playground was built by the community and holds sentimental value, Plumley says she understands the need for change.
"By looking at it, you can tell it's worn. So it's too bad that it'll be closed for people that want to come here, you know, live nearby and stuff."
Sheppard says the project is still in its early stages, with no construction timeline set.
"It's not going to happen this summer, so people can be rest assured that it will not be closed during the summer."
Steven Horvath, a Dover neighbor, says he’s not looking forward to saying goodbye to the place where he’s watched his daughter grow up.
"Seeing her grow and seeing how she's able to do things that she hasn't been able to do, it's been at this park. So to see it go, you know, it's kind of sad."
Kent County Parks and Recreation encourages neighbors to follow the department's Facebook page for updates and announcements as plans move forward.