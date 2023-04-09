SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Bridgeville Lions Club announced a disaster relief fund and fundraising event to help those impacted by the Apr. 1 F3 tornado.
The club says any available funds will go directly to the needs and expenses of the families trying to recover from the tornado. The Lions Club International Disaster Relief Program can also provide matching funds, according to the Bridgeville Lions Club.
Donations can be sent directly to the Bridgeville Lions Club Foundation: PO Box 414, Bridgeville, DE 19933.
The club is also reportedly planning a large disaster relief fundraising event on Sunday, Apr. 23, and are coordinating with another nonprofit organization to establish a secure online platform that will also go directly to this dedicated fund.
Kiwanis Club of Bridgeville say they will also dedicate their Friday BBQ Chicken stand sales on May 5, 12, and 19 to this same fund.
"It's just the right thing to do to help people who have lost everything," said Jack Hassman, secretary of the Kiwanis Club.
The clubs are working in partnership with the town, the Bridgeville Library, Woodbridge Little League and Jeff's Taproom.
The owner of Jeff's Taproom says the people of Bridgeville have always had his back, and now it's his turn to pay it forward.
"The people in this community come here and they help me pay my electric bill and help my employees, so it's a big circle, you know we'll reap the benefits," said G.L. Jefferson, Jeff's Taproom owner.
According to Jefferson, the taproom has already provided more than 100 meals to those in need and will continue to do so for as long as necessary.
Down the road, the owners of the Bridgeville Grocery and Thrift Store are doing their part. They'll provide up to 20 pieces of clothing for anyone that's been affected.
"You just have to come in and talk to us either one of us, Mr. Sanchez or myself, and show some ID, and we take it from there. If they need more than 20 pieces depending on family size, we are more than glad to help them," said Brunie who works at the store.
Hassman tells WBOC the fundraising event on April 23 will likely be at the Little League fields in Bridgeville.