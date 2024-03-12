LAUREL, DE - A Bridgeville man was arrested for weapon possession and other charges in Laurel Sunday night.
A Laurel Police Department Officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Avenue and Discount Land Road in Laurel, Delaware Sunday night. Officials say the officer stopped the vehicle due to it's registration being suspended for no insurance.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cardiaer S Hughes-Aponte of Bridgeville, Delaware. Records showed that Hughes-Aponte's license was suspended, and he had two warrants for his arrest out of Sussex County Family Court and the Justice of the Peace Court 6.
Hughes-Aponte was arrested without incident. During a search of his person, the officer located a loaded firearm. Officials say that firearm had a scratched-off serial number.
Cardiaer S Hughes-Aponte was charged with the following:
-Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm
-Driving While Suspended/Revoked
-Failure to Have Required Insurance