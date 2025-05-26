OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Fire Department has reported a crash that halted traffic on the Route 90 Bridge on Memorial Day.
Details are currently limited, but the Fire Department says a three-vehicle crash occurred just after 12:15 p.m. on Monday, May 26.
As of 1 p.m., officials said eastbound traffic had been restored after all lanes had closed as paramedics treated patients and first responders cleared debris.
The Ocean City Police Department urged drivers to stay alert and use caution as crews continued their work.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.