ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. -- As of Tuesday, May 27th, there are no lifeguards at the national parks in both Maryland and Virginia. Assateague National Seashore Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne told WBOC it's unclear if and when that will change.
Hawthorne could not provide any further information but stated that officials are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
As people walk onto the beach at the national park in Maryland, they are met with a potentially ominous sign that reads Warning: No Lifeguard on Duty.
It's why Natasha Espada, here on vacation from Redding, Pennsylvania, said her family will stay in the state park until it's time to head back home.
"Having children, it's very hard to educate them on the safety of the ocean; oceans have a mind of their own, and we can't control it, but we can control how we could take safety precautions to avoid situations," said Espada, who also emphasized the importance of guarded beaches. "Lifeguards are that extra help that parents need. That reassurance that we're safe no matter where we are."
Jamie Neff, however, who was also with her family in the state park on Tuesday, said she's not too worried.
"I won't choose one side over the other, over a lifeguard," said Neff. "Because I'll keep an eye on my kid myself to make sure they're okay."
With Virginia experiencing the same situation, Ethan Swift is concerned he'll be out of a job this summer.
Swift spent last summer as a lifeguard at Assateague and was hoping to offer up his experience for one more summer before departing for the Coast Guard. As of right now, though, he's in limbo.
"It'd be very important that they get us back, whenever they're allowed to, if they're allowed to, however long that takes," said Swift.
Lifeguards from the state park are available to assist with any emergencies in Maryland. That is, of course, not a possibility down in Virginia, where there is only a national park.