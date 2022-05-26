GREENWOOD, Del.- A Bridgeville man has been arrested on drug charges following a crash while driving under the influence Wednesday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say Ahjalik Davis, 24, was in a single car crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sharps Mill Rd. When troopers arrived, they found drug paraphernalia and money inside Davis' car.
Through an investigation, police learned that he was under the influence of an unknown substance. Davis was arrested without incident.
A later search of Davis' car led to the discovery of about 2.79 grams of suspected cocaine, 2 packages of suspected Suboxone, about 2.457 grams of suspected heroin, and over $1,600 of suspected drug proceeds. A computer check also revealed that Davis' license was suspended.
Davis refused medical treatment.
Ahjalik was taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended
- Driving Under the Influence of a Drug
- Inattentive Driving
Ahjalik was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $35,250 secured bond.