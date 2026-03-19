BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A Bridgeville man was sentenced on March 18 to over 8 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun crimes.
The DOJ says 31-year-old Terry Hammond was pulled over by Bridgeville Police on March 8, 2024 while driving an improperly registered Chevrolet Silverado. During the traffic stop, a drug-sniffing dog detected drugs in the car. When officers attempted to search the car, police say Hammond forcibly resisted arrest. Investigators say a search revealed approximately 10.5 kilograms of cocaine packaged in brick form, a loaded semiautomatic pistol, ammunition, a digital scale, and nearly $16,000 in cash.
On May 7, 2024, less than two months after his initial arrest and while on state pretrial release, Hammond was arrested again by the Delaware State Police following a foot chase. Authorities recovered nearly $3,000 in cash from his person, as well as an additional $27,000 in currency, over 100 grams of cocaine, and roughly 117 bags of suspected fentanyl in the area where he had been spotted.
Hammond pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2025, to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He was sentenced to 96 months in prison.