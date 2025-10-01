MILFORD, DE- Brigadier Gen. Karen Berry was sworn in on Wednesday as Delaware's first Secretary of Veterans Affairs, leading the state's newly created cabinet-level department.
The ceremony brought together veterans, advocates, and state leaders to celebrate what many called a historic milestone for Delaware's more than 70,000 veterans.
House Bill 1 created the new Department of Veterans Affairs. The legislation, unanimously approved by the Delaware General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Matt Meyer on Aug. 13, 2025, establishes a cabinet-level department that will take over functions previously managed by the Delaware Department of State.
Delaware veteran Bob Kotowski of Sussex County says veterans’ voices have long gone unheard.
"There are a lot of veterans, including old ones like me, who really were not aware and still aren't aware of things that are available to them."
Another Delaware veteran who attended today's swearing-in ceremony, Nancy Soriano, says many veterans across the state struggle to access needed services.
"It's heart-wrenching to see our vets who can't get services, and the issues vary across the line — they deserve a lot more respect than they're getting."
But now, with Secretary Brig. Gen. Berry at the helm, the new department is poised to expand outreach, ensure veterans know their benefits, and strengthen support at the cabinet level.
She brings to the position a historic legacy as the first woman in the Delaware National Guard to hold a brigade command and earn the rank of brigadier general.
Berry, who retired from the Delaware National Guard in 2023, pledged to help veterans and their families navigate the programs and resources available.
"I'm honored to be the one to lead us into the future of supporting and making sure our veterans and their families understand the services that are available to them that can help make their lives better."
Soriano added that Berry represents the kind of leadership veterans have long been waiting for in the state.
"For so long, we've been shuttled to the back, overlooked, and underestimated. I think she is the perfect example of what our service members are like and what they can do."
Kotowski agreed, highlighting the importance of a leader who understands military life and can help those who served access the benefits they deserve.
"She is military. She understands military. And whether people want to acknowledge it or not, military veterans have specific problems that other people do not."
Berry says she plans to meet with veteran communities across Delaware as early as next week to hear about their challenges and explore how the new department can better support them, signaling a new beginning for those who have served the nation.
By law, the new Department of Veterans Affairs must become fully independent from the Department of State by July 1, 2030. For now, it will operate within the Department of State, with plans to transition into a standalone agency by that date.