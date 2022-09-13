DOVER, Del. - Eric Buckson beat out two candidates - including incumbent Colin Bonini - in Delaware's State Senate District 16 Republican primary on Tuesday.
Buckson came out on top with 51% of the vote. Challenger Kim Petters took 27% of the vote. Bonini, who was defending his longtime senate seat, came in third with 22% of the vote.
Buckson has served as a Republican representative for Kent County's 4th Kent County Levy Court District. He is currently serving his third consecutive four-year term.
Bonini has represented the Delaware Senate's 16th District since 1995. That district covers southern and eastern Kent County, along with a small portion of adjacent Sussex County.
Petters is an Iraqi war veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force on active duty for 10 years. She has degrees in early childhood education and public health.
Buckson will go into the Nov. 8 general election uncontested as there is no Democratic challenger for the Senate District 16 seat.