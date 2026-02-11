SALISBURY, Md. - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a structural fire that occurred yesterday afternoon in Salisbury.
At about 2:30 p.m. officials responded to a fire on Twilley’s Bridge Road that was discovered by a passerby.
Fire officials say the fire was accidental, caused by a brush pile the owner had previously been burning. The flaming brush then spread to the garage, reaching a vehicle and 1.5 acres of more vegetation.
Chopper 16 was above the fire on Tuesday as firefighters responded.
According to officials, there are no reported injuries. Fire officials estimate damage around $16,000.
The primary responding fire department was the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company.