DELMARVA -- Small Business Saturday is just around the corner. Local shops hope people take the marketing initiative to heart and look to them for all their holiday needs over the next few weeks.
Diana Nolte, owner of Snow Hill Toys, said choosing a business like hers over a larger department store can make a huge difference.
"The holiday season is obviously our largest revenue season and it can make or break the whole year," said Nolte.
Nicole Blackwater, owner of Blackwater Apothecary in downtown Salisbury, echoed Nolte's sentiment about how important the next month is.
"Christmas or holiday shopping at the end of December and throughout November is critical to us surviving January, which is known all around as a very slow month," said Blackwater. "It's very important to us to get a big hit of sales during this time."
Blackwater also told us Small Business Saturday can give smaller shops the upper hand for a change.
"We're in competition with the convenience of corporate retail and online shopping," said Blackwater. "Shopping in downtown for Small Business Saturday, that money stays in our community longer, it has a smaller carbon footprint and it's unique and fun and supports local artists."
Business owners also believe shoppers have a better experience when they stay close to home.
"The joy of shopping, especially at the holiday season, because then you're really living the experience," said Nolte. "It's a lot more personal than getting on your computer and hitting buy from Amazon."
If helping a local business isn't incentive enough, the City of Salisbury is sweetening the pot.
"We are offering a punch card, it comes on a lanyard so you can wear it and you get a punch for every place downtown that you visit during Small Business Saturday and you'll be entered to win a giveaway," said Blackwater.
Small Business Saturday is on November 30th.