WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - It was a busy Christmas Eve for shop owners in Berlin, as people hurried to buy last-minute additions to their Christmas day feasts.
Mandala Pies owner Mikey Lacomb said it was never a question whether his bakery would be open on Christmas Eve.
"We were even open on Thanksgiving Day for people to pick up pies," Lacomb said. "I guess it's just the business we're in requires us to be open on the holidays and I enjoy it a lot."
Mandala Pies filled more than 100 holiday dessert orders this year, but Lacomb still prepared extra treats for Christmas Eve walk-ins.
"We've got a few people calling kind of in a frenzy last minute," Lacomb said.
People are turning to local businesses for more than the sweet finishes to their festive meals.
Toby Gilbert owns Gilbert Provisions, which sells artisan cheeses, pickled vegetables and other charcuterie fixings.
Gilbert said his store is particularly busy the day before a holiday because some of the items he sells should not be purchased too far in advance.
"So, some of the more perishable goods and then just stuff that people totally forgot about," Gilbert said.
Kallie Neville swung by Gilbert's Provisions for some specialty additions to enhance her Christmas day menu, including some pickled mushrooms and an herb-crusted cheese ball.
Neville said she is grateful to rely on local businesses during this hectic time of year.
"We really appreciate it because, for a lot of us, this kind of crept up on us quickly," Neville said.
The unsung heroes of Christmas feasts in Worcester County.