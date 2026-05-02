MARYLAND - Spirit Airlines, a budget air carrier, announced it was ceasing operations this morning due to years-long financial challenges, that they say were worsened by surging jet fuel costs.
After the closure announcement this morning, BWI Marshall airport posted on social media saying in part, "Customers that were scheduled to fly with Spirit Airlines are advised not to travel to BWI Marshall Airport. There are no Spirit Airlines staff on-site to assist travelers with refunds or rebooking."
Spirit Airlines also says for customers not to go to the airport. The airline has set up a website for ticketholders to figure out their next steps.
The Florida-based airline had reached out to the Trump administration for an emergency bailout, but the talks failed, according to CBS News.
BWI also announced today it was restarting flights with JetBlue later this year.