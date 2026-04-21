REDDEN, DE– Officials say bystanders helped rescue a driver from a burning car after a crash Friday.
The Ellendale Fire Company says it was alerted to the single-vehicle crash on US 113 (DuPont Boulevard) near Earth Chi Lane around 12:03 p.m. on April 17.
Former Fire Chief GK Walton Jr reportedly arrived on scene at 12:06 p.m. to find the car burning off the side of the highway.
Fire officials say bystanders used fire extinguishers from their own vehicles to help Walton suppress the flames enough to remove the driver.
Those on scene administered CPR until paramedics arrived to transport the crash victim to a local hospital by ambulance, according to a press release.
The fire company says Ellendale Fire Police coordinated with DelDOT to close the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard as crews worked to extinguish the burning car and clear the roadway.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate.