LAUREL, Del. - Laurel police say they arrested four people and one more is still wanted after a two-month-long drug investigation.
Police say they executed a search warrant yesterday on a home in the 500 block of the Little Creek Apartment Complex in Laurel. They say two children were inside the home during the search.
They say during a search of the home, officers found 2.73 grams of heroin, 1.1 grams of cocaine, and .1 grams of crack cocaine, packaged in a way they say is consistent with drug dealing. They say officers also found a .38 caliber handgun.
Deandre Glover, 33, from Laurel, was arrested and committed to Sussex Correctional on the following charges:
- Manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Tier 2 (Class C felony)
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Tier 2 (Class C felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance (Class E felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd degree to commit felony (Class G felony)
- Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug act x2
He was also issued a no-contact order for the Little Creek Apartment Complex.
Jessica Williams, 38, from Laurel was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Tier 2 (Class C felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance (Class E felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd degree to commit felony (Class G felony)
- Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug act x2
She was released on her own recognizance.
Ramall Martinez, 31, from Seaford, was arrested and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on the following charges:
- Manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Tier 2 (Class C felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance (Class E felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd degree to commit felony (Class G felony)
- Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug act x2
He was issued a no-contact order for the Little Creek Apartment Complex.
Vintavious Gaston, 34, from Laurel, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Tier 2 (Class C felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance, Tier 2 (Class E felony)
- Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug act x2
He was arraigned and released on a $7,000 unsecured bail. He was also issued a no-contact order for the Little Creek Apartment Complex.
Enoch Williams, 34, of Laurel remains at large, according to Laurel police. They say he is considered armed and dangerous with a history of violence. Police say he is actively wanted for the following:
- Possess, purchase, own, or control a firearm by a person prohibited (Class C felony)
- Manufacture/deliver/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, Tier 2 (Class C felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance (Class E felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd degree to commit felony (Class G felony)
- Endangering the welfare of a child by committing a drug act x2
- Possession of human growth hormone without a prescription
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Laurel police ask if you have information on Enoch Williams’ whereabouts, contact LPD at 302-875-2244