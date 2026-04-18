Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Through this evening, southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 2 to 4 feet. For Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An abrupt wind shift to the northwest with a rapid increase in gusts is expected between 6 AM and 8 AM. A brief period of wind gusts 35 to 40 knots is possible during this time, and Special Marine Warnings may be needed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&