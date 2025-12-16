DOVER, DE- With America's 250th birthday approaching, the Caesar Rodney statue, removed from downtown Wilmington's Rodney Square in 2020 amid protests, may be getting new life after state Senator Eric Buckson's push drew federal attention.
Caesar Rodney, born near Dover in 1728, was a prominent Delaware statesman and signer of the Declaration of Independence. He is best known for his overnight horseback ride to Philadelphia to cast Delaware's deciding vote for independence.
However, he was also a controversial figure, as historians note his ownership of slaves and support for a system that denied freedom to many, even while he fought for liberty from British rule.
Removed in 2020 amid racial justice protests, the statue has remained in storage ever since.
Sen. Eric Buckson (R- District 16) said the statue, a significant part of Delaware's history, should be restored to public view, especially now.
"It would be a disservice to the statue and the history of Rodney when it comes to July 4th being the 250th year of our existence. Without his midnight ride through the snow to break the tie, we wouldn't have July 4th as this country's birth date."
Earlier this year, Sen. Buckson began advocating to move Rodney's statue out of storage and to Kent County, where Rodney was born and where his historic midnight ride began.
Initial efforts looked at potential locations, including The Green in Dover, the John Dickinson plantation, and Caesar Rodney High School.
Sen. Buckson said he initially reached out to the Federal Park Service, which manages The Green in Dover, though that site is no longer being considered. Even so, Buckson said the push drew federal attention from organizers involved in America's 250th celebration, including interest in a temporary display in Washington, D.C.
"Some individuals from D.C. and Virginia organizing that reached out because they were informed of this statue and its history, and inquired about the opportunity to relocate it to Washington, D.C., temporarily during the celebration in 2026."
Sen. Buckson said that even though Rodney's legacy includes being a slave owner, it is still a vital part of history, and removing the statue from public view keeps important stories from being shared and discussed.
"We should be able to tell that story. Own that story. As challenging as it is, we are still able to talk about the history of this country and great men like Caesar Rodney, who allowed us 250 years from then to be the leader of the free world."
Critics, including Mike Brickner of the ACLU of Delaware, argue that the statue, which focuses only on Rodney's ride, fails to tell the full story of his life.
"Just putting out the statue of Caesar Rodney and talking about his great ride to the capital and his hand in making Delaware the first state — well, those may be true and good contributions. That is not the full story of Caesar Rodney. And I think it would be a mistake to have a commemoration statue, either in Kent County or DC, that only told that story."
Brickner said the statue raises questions about who Delaware chooses to uplift, emphasizing Rodney's accomplishments while omitting the full context of his history.
"What we might send to Washington, D.C. to commemorate Delaware and its place in American history, but also what is put out in Kent County — those are big decisions. And I would want to have something that truly represents all of our community."
Sen. Buckson says if plans move forward, the statue could be temporarily displayed in Washington, D.C., for America's 250th celebration. After that, its permanent return to Delaware is possible, with one potential site on the legislative mall in Dover, though no final decision has been made.