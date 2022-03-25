SALISBURY, Md. - Cindi Pietroski says the temporary elimination of Maryland's 36 cent gas tax helps with her 100 mile daily commute.
"It definitely gets your blood pressure up when you're there pumping. The suspension of the gas tax has helped some but we're not at the 2 dollars we were at a year or two ago," she said.
Comptroller Peter Franchot wants the gas tax holiday extended to 90 days.
"I think reducing it to 30 days is over conservative. Not only can we afford to extend it to 90 days but we should extend it to 90 days to give relief to Marylanders," Franchot said.
Governor Larry Hogan says the 100 million dollars a month generated by the gas tax does not have a direct impact on state projects or infrastructure projects.
Andrew Lewis lives in Accomack County but fills up in Maryland to save money. Lewis says the tax break is not a permanent solution.
"Them reducing taxes is just going to take money from the state that could be allocated to other places. It would be wise if we would increase national oil production," Lewis said.
Jamell Stanley says he hopes the gas tax sticks around until gas prices return to normal nationwide.
"If it makes sense logically. We can't just go off of emotion and what everybody feels, what everybody's angry about," Stanley said.
But if the General Assembly chooses to extend the gas tax suspension they must do it soon.
The legislative session ends on April 11th.
The gas tax holiday ends on April 17th.