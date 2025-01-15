Cambridge Apartment Fire
CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed an apartment over a storage garage in Dorchester County on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the fire was reported by a neighbor just after 11:30 p.m. on Hills Point Road. 35 firefighters responded and it took about an hour to control the flames.

Total damages are estimated at $72,000. Luckily, no injuries were reported. 

The State Fire Marshal says the fire’s cause has not yet been established and ask anyone with information to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-713-3780.

