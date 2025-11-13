The Black Lives Matter mural that once stretched across Race Street in Cambridge is now gone, covered by fresh pavement after the city completed planned resurfacing work on several streets.
Pottery artist Marsha Turner, who works nearby at Vintage Venue, says the mural was impactful to the downtown area.
“It was a wonderful mural, and it really brought a lot of attention to this part of the downtown where we have a large artist community,” Turner said.
Cambridge Mayor Lajan Cephas-Bey says the resurfacing had been scheduled long before the mural faded from view. According to the mayor, the decision was based on a 2018 analysis that prioritized which roads needed work the most.
“So the road was paved because it was time for it to be paved,” Cephas-Bey told WBOC. “There was an analysis report, done in 2018…and it prioritized the roads that needed the paving done the most.”
The nonprofit behind the original artwork, Alpha Genesis CDC, is in ongoing discussions with the city about eventually creating a new design for the space.
Some neighbors say they hope to see the mural return — but want safety to remain a priority.
“As long as there is a safe intersection, a safe crosswalk there, I think there's always room to do new and beautiful art installations in the community,” said Laurel Atkiss of Cambridge. “I think what we all need to remember about that mural is the feeling that we had when we were working on it together.”
Earlier this week in Salisbury, crews paved over a Pride-themed crosswalk to comply with federal transportation rules. When asked whether federal funding could be affected if a new mural were painted on Race Street, Mayor Cephas-Bey said that decision would be up to the public and the city commissioners.