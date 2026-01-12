CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge leaders are set to take up a proposal Monday night aimed at long vacant storefronts along Race Street, a corridor city officials describe as central to downtown’s economic health.
Ordinance 1262 would create a new “Vacant Commercial Storefront Registration” program, requiring owners of ground-floor commercial spaces that sit unused to register with the city within 30 days of a property qualifying as vacant.
City leaders say vacant commercial spaces can contribute to public safety issues and slow economic revitalization efforts. Commissioner Brett Summers said the proposal is intended to “activate downtown retail spaces” that, in some cases, have been empty for decades.
“It’s trying to activate downtown retail spaces that have been vacant for years,” Summers said in an interview before the meeting. “Some have been like 25 years plus.”
Summers said the registry is designed to give the city an up-to-date picture of which spaces are vacant and who is responsible for them, while adding an incentive for owners to move properties toward active use. Under the ordinance, owners would register and provide basic information, including contact details and the date the space became vacant.
If a storefront remains vacant through its first annual renewal, the ordinance calls for an interior inspection to ensure compliance with applicable codes and identify potential hazards. Summers said the inspection component is intended to address safety concerns, including fire risks.
“The purpose of that is to make sure that the space is up to code,” Summers said. “There’s no fire hazards.”
Those in town say the appearance of empty spaces influences how people view downtown. Shawn Harper of Butterfly Boutique said vacant storefronts can send the wrong message to people coming into town.
“I think it tells the visitors that there are stores we don’t care about,” Harper said.
The ordinance includes enforcement provisions. Violations would be treated as municipal infractions, with fines starting at $250 for a first offense and $500 for subsequent offenses. Each day a violation continues could be treated as a separate offense.
The proposal also outlines exemptions for certain properties, including those under active renovation with valid permits or those tied to active land use or site plan review. Monday night’s discussion is a first reading. Summers said a vote could come about 30 days later if the ordinance advances.