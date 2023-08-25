CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland’s two U.S. Senators have announced more than $50,000 in federal funding is set to go towards infrastructure improvements at the Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport.
Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin said the $52,538 will help the airport meet safety standards and operational needs through runway rehabilitation. The funding was secured through the US Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
The Airport Improvement Program reportedly funds various airport infrastructure projects and improvements across the United States.
“The Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport supports our local economy and helps ensure that people, goods, and a range of cargo get where they need to on time,” Senator Can Hollen said in a press release, “That’s why we fought for this investment to make sure it can continue to serve the Lower Shore’s businesses, residents, and visitors safely and efficiently. We will keep working to secure the funding that helps our local airports remain an engine for economic opportunities so these communities can continue to thrive.”