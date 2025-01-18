CAMBRIDGE, MD - The 4th annual Cambridge Ice and Oyster Festival brought frozen fun and crustacean cuisines to Dorchester County.
The Cambridge Ice and Oyster Festival kicked off on Friday, January 17th in Dorchester County. The two-day event (Friday-Saturday) had over 50 ice sculptures showcasing Eastern Shore culture. There was also plenty of ice-related activities, including an ice slide, ice skating rink, ice mini-golf, and more.
Located in the Downtown Cambridge area, the weekend featured an outdoor oyster bar and roast, beer and specialty drinks, and fire pits. This year's oyster vendors included Madhouse Oysters, Dorchester Seafood Heritage Association, Choptank Terrapin Oyster Co., Coastal Maryland Oyster Co., Farm Creek Oyster Co., and Hooked on Seafood.