Cambridge Juvenile Curfew Begins Feb. 1

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It is the first night of the juvenile curfew in Cambridge.
The curfew applies to those 15 and younger, and requires kids to be home at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The curfew is city-wide and will end June 30.
Police say they know that kids are out on the streets past 10 p.m., 11 p.m., and sometimes later. They'll be patrolling through the night but the main objective is not to find kids breaking the law but to find out why they're out on the streets.
Chief of Cambridge Police says Justin Todd says, "I think police can say that they know juveniles are out especially as it gets warmer. Our officers know kids are out past 10, 11 o'clock at night especially on weeknights when school is out. I'm looking forward to see what kind of data we can gather from that, what kind of education we can gather from that."
There are some exceptions to the curfew if a child is caught in violation. Exceptions include: being with your parent, being on an errand for that parent, or exercising first amendment rights like freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and right of assembly.
Those in the community can agree the curfew will help.
"My opinion is that it's okay. Kids shouldn't be out super late anyway. They've got school the next day. Help your mom, help your peoples out at home, that's my personal opinion," says Shain Greene. However he added that it shouldn't be the only solution. "I think it's okay to a certain extent. Maybe it will help the town or people. Something needs to be done. But more than a curfew. I think they need to open up some type of community centers."
A temporary solution to keep people safe.