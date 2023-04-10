Cambridge Launches Online Short-Term Rental Applications

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new website for Cambridge may give short-term renters a new sense of security.
It's an online registration application for short-term rental owners. This is following the short-term rental ordinance that was enacted in late 2022. The ordinance requires short-term rental property owners to apply and get approval from the city to stay legal.
Cambridge City Manager Tom Carroll says it's somewhat a safety measure.
"There can be greater assurances that whenever somebody is using their property for short term rental that it's been approved by us, that it meets certain minimum requirements, that there is a process that if it becomes problematic that we can review the registration and potentially revoke it if need be. And, that protects the entire neighborhood," says Carroll.
The required registration does cost a fee. As a type I property, it's $100 if you rent out the property and live in the home. As a type II property, it's $200 if you rent out the property but don't live in the home. If the registration is approved it's good for three years.
However, some property owners still don't feel that's it's fair. David Beverley who owns a few properties says it's putting another barrier up for property owners. "The duration of the lease that you decide to have an individual is not the cities business or any municipalities business. What they decide to pay you in a compensation also, is not their business.
Carroll says the money from the registration fees would go towards beautification of the downtown.
Along with the ordinance, Carroll added that there is a 5% occupancy tax. He says the money from the applications wont be a big money generator. But where the city thinks there would be new money is with the occupancy tax. That money would be put towards the cities general fund for future plans.