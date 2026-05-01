CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge man faces multiple charges including second-degree rape after police say he sexually assaulted a minor in mid-April.
According to court documents, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Griffith Neck Road on reports of a sexual assault on April 14. There, police met with the victim who identified the suspect as Christian Knauer, 21.
The victim told police that Knauer, a family friend, had asked her to take a look at new lights he’d installed in his truck, according to charging documents. When the victim entered the passenger side of the truck, Knauer then assaulted her despite her telling him to stop, charging documents read. The girl told police that she was able to push Knauer off of her, fled inside her house, and contacted her father, who then called the sheriff’s department.
Knauer was arrested on April 20 on charges of felony second-degree rape, misdemeanor second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense, and false imprisonment. He posted a $5,000 unsecured personal bond that day, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 18 in Dorchester County District Court.