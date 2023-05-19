EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly fired a shotgun at a Walmart during a verbal altercation.
According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. Police arrived at the Easton Walmart responding to shots fired. Officers learned that Edwin Phillips, 63, of Cambridge, reportedly fired a shotgun into the air during a verbal altercation with two other people.
Phillips was taken into custody and the shotgun was seized. He has been charged with the following:
-Intoxicated Endangerment
-Disorderly Conduct
-Disturbing the Peace
-Assault 1 st Degree
-Assault 2 nd Degree
-Reckless Endangerment
-Dangerous Weapon: Wear and Carry with Intent to Injure
-Firearm Use during a Felony/Violent Crime
Phillips was taken to Central Booking at the Talbot County Detention Center and is awaiting a hearing with the District Court Commissioner.