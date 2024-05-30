Cambridge Man Arrested for Assault, Threatening Woman With Knife

CAMBRIDGE, MD - Police arrested a man after they say he threatened to hurt a woman and himself with a knife.
Cambridge Police say on May 25, officers responded to the 400 block of Leonards Lane for a disturbance. Officers reportedly found and detained 35-year-old Nicolas Jose Jiminez, of Cambridge.
Officers say they contacted multiple people in the home who reported that Jiminez had become agitated after a discussion. Jiminez reportedly threw items around the home and at the woman before grabbing a knife and threatening to kill her, prior to threatening to kill himself.
Police say Jiminez was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge for treatment.
Jiminez was charged with the following:
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Dangerous Weapon Intent to Injure