CAMBRIDGE, MD - Cambridge Police Department arrested a Cambridge man for firearms possession and other charges after reports of multiple shots fired Friday afternoon.
CPD reported on their Facebook that officers responded to Phillips Street in Cambridge for a reported multiple shots fired. Upon officers arrival, they located several houses and a vehicle that had been struck with gunfire. Shell casings from multiple calibers of handguns were located at the scene.
Witnesses revealed that there were 4 subjects and a white vehicle with Delaware tags that left the area.
A CPD K9 unit track was conducted which led to the area of Allen Street. While in the area of Allen Street, officials received information that a white vehicle matching the description from previous witnesses was observed parking on Willis Street. These witnesses were reported as wearing dark clothing and one was wearing latex blue gloves.
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office observed the subjects on Greenwood Ave where they entered an apartment.
Two male subjects were seen leaving the apartment as CPD arrived at the location. As officers exited their patrol car, a male subject started to flee on foot and was seen discarding a handgun on the ground.
CPD officers pursued the subject on foot through the 500 block of Greenwood Ave until he was apprehended with the assistance of DSO.
The dropped handgun was reported to be stolen out of Harford County, Maryland.
The suspect was identified as Isaiah David Foster, from Cambridge, Maryland. Foster was found to be prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous convictions.
Isaiah David Foster was arrested on the following charges:
- Illegal Possession Firearm
- Handgun on Person
- Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Resist Arrest
- Obstruct and Hindering