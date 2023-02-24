CAMBRIDGE, - Md. - A Cambridge man has been arrested for strangling and assaulting a person.
Cambridge Police Department say they were called to a home on the the 600 block of Bethel St. for a Welfare Check on Feb. 18, around 6 p.m.. Dorchester County Operations Center had received a “911 Text Message” requesting help. The victim told police that they had been assaulted all day by being thrown around the house and that they had been strangled and that the suspect had hidden the victims phone in to prevent them from calling for assistance. The victim relayed that they were able to text 911 for assistance while the suspect was asleep. The victim had signs of injury that were consistent with what had been mentioned and described to officers.
The suspect was identified as 38 -year-old Brandon Ramon Howard of Cambridge, MD. Howard was found at the home asleep. After Howard was awoken, he was placed into custody and transported to CPD for processing. Howard had his initial appearance before a Court Commissioner and was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections on No Bond. Howard was charged with the following:
- - First Degree Assault
- - Second Degree Assault