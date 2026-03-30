CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge man is facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, carjacking, and first-degree assault following an incident at a Royal Farms earlier this month.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, Maryland State Police were called to a Royal Farms on Ocean Gateway on Tuesday, March 17 just after 11 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, a victim told police that he was inside the Royal Farms when five men approached him and demanded to know where his car was. The victim then pointed to his car at a gas pump.
Police say the victim and the five men exited the Royal Farms when one of the men approached the car, opened the door, and got into the front seat. The victim then attempted to remove the man from his car to prevent him from stealing it, according to court documents. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Brad Demby, 22, then put the vehicle in drive, accelerated, and struck the victim, sending him rolling over the car’s hood.
Demby then turned the car around in the parking lot and attempted to strike the victim a second time before speeding off in the victim’s car, charging documents read.
An arrest warrant was issued for Demby on March 24. He was arrested that same day. Demby is currently being held without bond awaiting a hearing in Dorchester County District Court and faces attempted first and second-degree murder, carjacking, first and second-degree assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, rogue and vagabond, theft, and several traffic violations.