CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Less than two months after being arrested on charges of sending "revenge porn" to a former girlfriend, Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw on Monday announced that he has resigned from office.
In a statement, Bradshaw said, "I make this decision after a period of difficult self-reflection and after many hours and days of consideration toward the proper path forward for myself and for the City of Cambridge.
"Because of the legal matter in which I have been embroiled over the past several months, I no longer have the confidence of my colleagues on the City Council, nor have I been able to maintain the relationships with other local, state, and federal leaders necessary to move Cambridge forward at this time. Now, as we approach so many important crossroads for our city, I am unable to perform some of the tasks so important to ensure success for Cambridge."
A special election will be held to fill the unexpired portion of Bradshaw's term, the city said in a Facebook post. In the meantime, Cambridge Commission President Lajan Cephas will assume mayoral duties.
On Nov. 15, Bradshaw was charged with 50 counts of revenge porn for posting intimate photographs of his ex-girlfriend on the social media site Reddit. The charging documents say that the photographs were captioned with racial slurs and sexually explicit language. A trial date of April 26-29, 2022, has been set for Bradshaw.
The Cambridge City Commission called on Bradshaw to resign from his post but up until Monday he had refused to step down.
If convicted of all charges, Bradshaw could face a maximum penalty of 100 years in prison or a $250,000 fine or both.
