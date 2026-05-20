Cambridge officials discuss moveable speed cameras as part of traffic safety effort

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Cambridge city leaders are discussing the possibility of moveable speed cameras as part of a broader effort to address traffic concerns in busy areas across the city.
Officials say the idea is being considered alongside other traffic-calming measures as road improvements and paving projects continue. If implemented, the cameras would be capable of moving to different locations depending on where concerns about speeding are reported.
City leaders say the discussion comes as they continue to monitor speeds on newly paved, wider roadways in parts of Cambridge.
Cambridge City Manager Glenn Steckman says traffic speeds have increased in those areas.
“We're seeing, especially on those paved roads, traffic speeds increasing significantly,” Steckman said. “And as we continue to pave, we want to make sure everybody recognizes just because we have a nice, wide street doesn’t mean that it’s a speedway.”
Some neighbors say speeding and traffic violations remain a concern. Monica Andrews of Cambridge says she has seen dangerous driving behavior in the community.
“With people running red lights and stop signs and speeding and not paying attention, bad things have been happening,” Andrews said. “And those people need to be caught.”
Cabin Fever Play Centre owner Jessica LaPerch says she support the idea of added enforcement, particularly in areas where children are frequently present.
“I’m 100 percent for it,” LaPerch said.
LaPerch says she often urges drivers to slow down near her business.
“I have to ask people constantly on social media to slow down because I'm just so afraid that there's going to be an unfortunate incident one day from people going so fast down here,” LaPerch told WBOC.
Dion Pierson of Cambridge says he has concerns about the possible implementation of speed cameras throughout the city.
“Especially with the ones that are automated…those are the ones that get you,” Pierson said.
Pierson says he would prefer warnings before fines are issued.
“If they gave us some type of warning first and then maybe hit you with the fines or something, maybe it might be a little bit better like that,” Pierson said.
Officials say any future use of speed cameras would still require approval from the city council, with possible legislation as early as June.