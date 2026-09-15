CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd is asking the city to make its youth curfew a permanent ordinance, citing concern over the number of young people police have found carrying guns.
Todd made the request at Monday night's Cambridge City Council meeting. The curfew has been in place since February 2023 as a temporary ordinance that council has renewed each year.
Under the current rule, curfew applies to youth 16 and younger. It runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Todd said overall juvenile crime in the city has declined, a trend he partly credits to the curfew. But he said he's troubled by the types of crimes juveniles are committing.
"The types of crimes we're seeing from our juveniles, some are serious," Todd said. "There are gun violations, shootings and incidents. We've had everything from shoplifting with juveniles to murder…We're seeing too many kids with guns."
Todd said the goal isn't to punish children, but to connect families with resources before problems escalate.
"It's not about the punishment," he said. "It's about the communication, the acknowledgment and getting that child to do what they're supposed to be doing."
He said the ordinance also gives police and other agencies a chance to intervene early.
"If we get the kids sooner — if we can get to them when they're in elementary school and in middle school and teach them and show them and give them resources — that's going to be a positive for the child and the community," Todd said. "...We need to be able to know why these kids are out with guns, why the parents and guardians are not calling the police, asking where their child is at 2 a.m."
Some Cambridge parents say they support making the curfew permanent. Paige Stern, a mother in the city, said she sees it as a protective measure rather than a restriction.
"I think it's a great idea," Stern said. "There's not much to do late besides get in trouble and do things we're not supposed to. And as a mother with a son who has autism, I would never want him to be outside that late anyway. I think it's for the best for kids of all ages."
Ginger Oaks, who works at North Dorchester High School, said she believes the curfew could benefit students who need more structure.
"There's a lot of children that need structure," Oaks said. "I feel that this might cut down on — having more structure in their life."
The proposed permanent ordinance was introduced at Monday's meeting and will return to council for further consideration.