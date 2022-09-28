CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police are investigating a theft scheme involving a woman who they say stole credit and debit card numbers and used them to make online purchased while working at a Your Doc's Inn and a Walgreens in Cambridge.
According to police, Jayonna M. Best faces 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing customers/patients credit and debit cards at the You Doc's Inn on 300 Sunburst Highway during her employment as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The cards were used to purchase items online from various websites.
Detectives are look for additional victims who have had their bank accounts compromised after using their cards at either location between November 2021 to September 2022.
Charges are currently pending against Best as the investigation continues.