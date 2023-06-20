CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting early Monday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m. on June 19th, police say they arrived at Greenwood Avenue and the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center on reports of a person who had been shot. A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.
The victim was treated at UMSMC until he was in stable condition, and then reportedly taken to the University of Maryland in Baltimore.
Police say the victim called a family member saying he had been shot and then walked to a home on Greenwood Ave where the family member then picked him up and took him to the hospital.
Police were able to trace the shooting back to another home on Camelia Street. A search was executed and evidence of the shooting was reportedly found, but there was no one located at the residence according to police.
The Cambridge Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and are asking for the public’s help in gathering information. Anyone with information can contact the Department at 410-228-3333.