CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a shooting that occurred last night.
According to police,Shot Spotter detected a single gunshot just before 7:30 p.m. near Rosemont Ave and Camelia St. Police arrived on the scene and were told by a concerned citizen that they had heard multiple shots and seen several male suspects. The witness reportedly told police the suspects were juveniles in dark clothing shooting towards Camelia St.
Using nearby cameras, police were able to confirm three suspects walked from the Rigby Ave area to Rosemont Ave where they were seen firing two shots at another unknown subject. Further investigation of the area did not reveal any suspects or the victim who had been shot at.
Cambridge Police describe the suspects as the following:
-Light skinned African American male with white shorts and either white shoes or tall white socks.
-Dark skinned African American male with a black hooded sweatshirt with a white marking on the back, dark shoes
-Male wearing a puffy black jacket, face mask, khaki pants, black or blue shoes.
The victim was reportedly described as a juvenile African American male with a red hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans with holes, and black shoes.
The Cambridge Polcie Department is actively investigating the incident and requests the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-228-3333.