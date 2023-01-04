New Technology For Cambridge Police Is Called Shot Spotter

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - New technology in Cambridge keeps police on constant guard for gunfire in the community.
The technology is called "Shot Spotter." Sensors along the neighborhoods and community detect gunfire anywhere. When there is gunfire, Cambridge Police get a message to dispatch and a ping on their phone through an app. The police are able to locate the exact area and the amount of shots that were fired.
The sensors are able to tell the difference between gunfire and fireworks.
Cambridge Police say Shot Spotter not only allows the officers to get to a scene faster, but they say it will make Cambridge safer.
The technology was recently installed to telephone poles and buildings in the area. And this week was their first success.
Chief of Police Justin Todd says, "There are many times where we know we're not getting calls for shots fired, and nobody is calling the police. We're going to be called to a certain area within so many feet. They are guaranteeing us a 90-some percent that that gunfire will occur. And it tells us that certain block, within so many feet, from where the shots were fired. And it tells us how many shots were fired."
Some in the community are in favor of the new system. " I've got two kids of my own and we live in an area where all of that goes on. It does make me feel a lot safer knowing that Ii don't have to worry about something coming through my house or my kids being outside and playing and somebody shooting," says Angelica Edmonds.
But others in Cambridge aren't too fond of Shot Spotter and don't believe it will deter the gun violence. "Just because you put these cameras up doesn't mean it's going to stop anything. Just because you have a little monitor, it's not going to stop anything," says Manny.
Chief Todd added, "If you're going to be in the City of Cambridge and you're going to be having a handgun, if you're going to be shooting, or going to be throwing shots off from a handgun, it's another tool for us to get you."
New technology that is always monitoring.