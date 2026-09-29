CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Cambridge city commissioners voted unanimously to move forward to make the city’s youth curfew permanent.
The curfew has been temporary since 2023. Cambridge police say the ordinance is intended to help parents who need assistance with their children under 16.
“It’s not meant to be a punishment. It’s not meant to be so restrictive on children,” Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd said. “This is a tool that we’re able to get resources to the family.”
Under the curfew, minors under 16 would not be allowed to be out in public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the curfew would run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Some Cambridge residents said they support the permanent curfew.
“As a grandparent and a parent, I think it’s very important for our community to help as much as we can,” resident Cyndi Slacum said. “I think the curfew is a good idea.”
Resident Brandi Coursey said the curfew could help parents who work at night and are unable to be home with their children.
“I think it would make a big difference if they did implement the curfew,” Coursey said.
Erik Harris said he grew up with a curfew and believes the policy can be helpful.
“I grew up with the curfew. I turned out perfect, 54 years old,” Harris said. “So I’m like, a curfew does not hurt anybody.”
Police say the ordinance gives officers an opportunity to intervene early and involve parents when minors are out during restricted hours.
The goal, police said, is to help keep young people safe while reducing late-night activity involving minors in Cambridge.