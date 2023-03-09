CAMDEN, Del.- Assault allegations aimed at the Mayor of Camden are sparking concerns in the small Kent County community.
Community members packed the city council meeting in Camden on Monday, March 6. Many looking to question the mayor, Justin King, about the alleged Feb. 25 incident.
Three men, Elmahdi Boukhres, Devan Ripoll and Christian Chordas say the mayor screamed in their faces and pushed them to the ground while they were at a car wash owned by Mr. King.
The mayor has since said he was just trying to protect his property.
In the council meeting, King defended himself saying:
"That night I was not the mayor, I was a property owner, a business owner, and I was concerned. It has nothing to do with me being the mayor."
That statement raised alarm for Central Delaware NAACP officials who attended the meeting.
"That concerned me because that means you can take your mayor hat on and off?" said President Fluer McKendell. "That means you can decide when and where it's appropriate to be concerned about public safety of your constituents and residents and visitors?"
One of the accusers insists that he and his friends were doing nothing wrong at the car wash. They say when the mayor arrived, King said the car was being vandalized.
Boukhres said the men were at the car wash around 8:30 p.m., but that police questioned them about why they were there so late.
"I have come to this car wash multiple times at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. and minded my own business but for some reason that night he just wasn't having it," he said.
A police report was filed with the Camden Police Department and so far, no charges have been filed against anyone involved.
The investigation is still ingoing. The report also does not mention any vandalism at King's car wash.
WBOC reached out to Mayor King Thursday morning, thought he declined to be interviewed he noted his cooperation with police. King said he will wait until the investigation is complete before making any further comment.
During Monday's council meeting King also said he will not be stepping down as mayor unless he were to be convicted and found guilty.