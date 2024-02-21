CAMDEN, Del.- Voters face a pivotal decision this Saturday as they prepare to elect their next mayor. However, the race has taken a contentious turn as one candidate calls for state intervention to oversee the election process.
Fleur McKendell is challenging incumbent Mayor Larry Dougherty. McKendell, currently serving as president of the Central Delaware NAACP, faces off against Dougherty, who boasts a decade-long tenure on Camden's town council.
Dougherty took over the mayoral role following the resignation of former Mayor Justin King amidst legal troubles.
McKendell has raised concerns about alleged interference in the election and campaign procedures. The controversy revolves around campaign signs scattered throughout the town, with McKendell reporting tampering with some of her signs, particularly those near the Barclay Farms housing development, where Dougherty resides.
"One of the neighbors called me to report that my sign had been removed and damaged," McKendell stated. "It just so happened my opponents signs were in perfect condition."
Although McKendell filed a police report on the matter, she refrains from directly accusing the incumbent of any wrongdoing.
In response, Dougherty expressed uncertainty about the incidents. "I have been accused repeatedly of stealing signs, and I came to find out it was only one sign outside the development that disappeared," he said, contradicting McKendell's claim of three missing signs.
McKendell also highlights concerns regarding nepotism within the town's election oversight board, citing the appointment of the town manager's wife to the board, influenced by the current mayor and town staff.
"The position should have been opened up for the entire town to express interest, which did not happen," McKendell stated. However, Dougherty contends that the qualifications of the town manager's wife should outweigh any potential biases.
"She is fully trained by the state and I am not sure it would be legal to say we don't want you and are disqualifying you when the state considers her qualified," he said.
Amidst the controversy, Camden has announced a special meeting of mayor and council on Feb. 23, mandated by the Department of Elections, to replace an election board member for the upcoming Feb. 24 election. However, the announcement did not specify which member of the election board needs to be replaced.
McKendell further points out confusing gatekeeping practices regarding absentee ballots and emphasizes the need for independent oversight to ensure fair access to the polls.
In response, Dougherty expressed support for hiring recommended personnel from the board of elections to oversee the election process.
While McKendell acknowledges the option to submit formal complaints to the Public Integrity Commission, she remains focused on grassroots campaigning efforts.
"There is a lot to gain by current systems and powers of this town if we continue to accept complacency and if folks don't show up to on Saturday to vote for progress," McKendell emphasized.
If elected, McKendell aims to increase transparency within town affairs, while Dougherty prioritizes addressing the town's financial situation amidst forthcoming property reassessments affecting taxes in Kent County.
Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Camden Town Hall. In past elections