Wildfires in Canada continue to affect the air quality here on Delmarva as both Delaware and Maryland's environmental departments have declared Tuesday, June 6 as a Code Orange day for air quality.
DNREC has also declared tomorrow, June 7, as a Code Red air quality day in Delaware. The department warns that carryover smoke from Tuesday will make conditions a bit worse.
Still, there were plenty of people out and about who said they aren't too worried about it.
Code Orange air quality alerts mean the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.
Some pickleball players in Dover said they've noticed a difference. "I'm 62, so I feel pretty good and in shape. I'm okay with it, but I sit down and rest because it is... you can see it, you can see it in the air that it's not very good," said Mark Pleasanton from Smyrna.
Others remain undeterred. "I'll look outside and see what it looks like. If it's not sulfuric acid or something, I think we'll be alright," said one player, Jeff Eaton.
Beebe Healthcare's Victor Banzon, M.D., specializes in respiratory conditions.
He said the effects of the smoke could sneak up on you. "If they go outside and within 15-30 minutes, and they feel very dysthymic or short of breath, they should go back inside."
Dr. Banzon said it's a judgment call based on each person's individual needs. "If you have worsening symptoms, it is advised to stop that activity, decrease the work of breathing, and ultimately, if you don't do that, you could end up in the emergency room or a walk-in visit."
The National Weather Service (NWS) suggests people be extra cautious about lighting fires during this time. NWS said any fires that develop could quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain.